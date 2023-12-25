Netanyahu vows to continue the "long fight" after making a second trip to Gaza

Israel’s war in Gaza is far from ending, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday, after he returned from a trip to the besieged enclave, News.az reports.

It was his second trip to the Gaza Strip since October 7.

“It will be a long fight and it is not close to ending. We need patience, cohesion, unity and adherence to the mission,” Netanyahu said in a statement published by his Likud party.

Netanyahu told his fellow party members that he just returned from a trip to Gaza and met with Israeli soldiers there. They told him to continue the military operation.

“We don't stop, we keep fighting and we deepen the fighting in the coming day,” he said in the statement.

News.Az