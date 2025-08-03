Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas and secure the release of hostages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do everything possible to dismantle the radical Palestinian group Hamas and secure the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"I am filled with even greater determination to free our captive sons, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," he said in a video address released by his office.

"I understand exactly what Hamas wants," he noted. "It doesn’t want a deal. It wants to break us — with these horrifying videos, with the false horror propaganda it spreads across the world."

Fifty hostages, who were abducted during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, are still held in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest data of the Israeli side, twenty of them are alive.

