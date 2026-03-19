Samsung to invest $73B in AI chips and tech in 2026

Samsung to invest $73B in AI chips and tech in 2026

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Samsung Electronics announced plans to invest over 110 trillion won ($73.24 billion) in 2026 for research, development, and facilities as it aims to lead the global semiconductor industry in artificial intelligence.

The South Korean tech giant, the world’s largest memory chip producer, also revealed it is exploring mergers and acquisitions in robotics, medical technology, automotive electronics, and air-conditioning solutions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last year, Samsung invested a total of 90.4 trillion won, including 52.7 trillion won in capital expenditure and 37.7 trillion won in research and development. The company plans to pay 9.8 trillion won in regular dividends for 2026.

This massive investment underscores Samsung’s commitment to AI-driven technology leadership and expansion across emerging tech sectors amid ongoing global semiconductor competition.

News.Az