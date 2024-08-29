Netherlands allows Ukraine to use Dutch F-16s against Russia

Ukraine is allowed to use Duch F-16 fighter jets in Russian territory, Onno Eichelsheim, the Commander of the Dutch Armed Forces, has announced.

We have not imposed any restrictions on the use and range of the F-16, provided that the law of war is observed,” the highest military officer in the Netherlands said, News.Az reports citing Dutch media. Ukraine’s attack on Russian territory is “brilliant in practical terms,” Eichelsheim said. Ukraine entered the Russian Kursk on August 6 and says it has taken over more than 100 locations in the Russian region on their own border. Before that, they attacked infrastructure and airports. “They have taken over a large area in a good way, with new techniques, quite quickly. In doing so, they have created a dilemma for Putin.”The Dutch military commander has no problem with Ukraine using Dutch weapons in its offensive attacks. “Ukraine can use the resources we supply as it wishes, provided that it adheres to the humanitarian law of war,” Eighelsheim said. The Netherlands made 24 F-16 fighters available to Ukraine. Eichelsheim wouldn’t say how many have already been deployed.According to Eichelsheim, the question now is how Ukraine will use its position in Kurks. “You can use it as a bargaining chip, then you have something in negotiations,” he said. “Or do you use it to ensure that Russia has to withdraw from the Donbas region? We don’t see the latter happening, so time will tell to what extent that has a strategic impact.”

News.Az