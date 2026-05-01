Netherlands detains suspect in crown princess’s assassination plot

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Law enforcement agencies of the Netherlands have detained a man on suspicion of plotting assassination of Crown Princess Amalia and her sister Princess Alexia, according to prosecutors, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The 33 year-old resident of The Hague started plotting the attack in February.

During the search, police seized two axes with the names of the princesses carved on them.

They also found a sheet of paper where the princesses were mentioned by name, together with declared intentions to "unleash a carnage."

A court will start hearing the case on May 4.

In 2022, the heir apparent to the Dutch throne had to be placed under heavy protection and to move out of her college dorm after receiving anonymous threats.

News.Az