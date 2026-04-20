Netanyahu trial hearing postponed over security

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A scheduled court hearing in the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been postponed due to what officials described as “security-diplomatic reasons,” according to an Israeli court decision reported on Sunday.

The ruling means Netanyahu is unlikely to return to the witness stand before next week, as judges at the Jerusalem District Court opted to hear another defense witness instead, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The postponement followed a request from the defense team to cancel the prime minister’s testimony, citing classified materials submitted to both the court and prosecutors.

While the details were not made public, the request referenced unspecified security and diplomatic concerns.

Prosecutors opposed the delay, arguing that the trial should proceed unless there are urgent and unavoidable security needs, stressing the public interest in completing cross-examination.

Netanyahu first took the stand in December 2024, with prosecutors beginning cross-examination in June 2025 after dozens of defense-led sessions.

The trial is currently focused on Case 4000, the most prominent of three corruption cases.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust across three separate cases (1000, 2000, and 4000).

Case 4000 centers on allegations that he advanced regulatory decisions benefiting telecommunications and media executive Shaul Elovitch in exchange for favorable media coverage. Netanyahu has denied all charges.

The case adds to long-running legal and political pressure on the Israeli leader, whose legal battles continue alongside major regional and international developments involving Gaza Strip.

In a separate development last year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, which Netanyahu also rejects.

The trial is expected to resume next week, depending on court scheduling and further security assessments, as legal proceedings continue in one of Israel’s most closely watched political cases.

News.Az