Netherlands, Germany plan to train Ukrainian military in demining

The authorities of the Netherlands and Germany are developing a joint program under which the Ukrainian military will be trained in demining, Minister of Defense of the Kingdom Kajsa Ollongren wrote on her Twitter page, News.Az reports.

"The Netherlands supports the proposal for an EU training mission for Ukraine. Together with Germany, we are developing a joint program to train the Ukrainian military in mine clearance on land," Ollongren wrote.

Last week, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Brussels is discussing the creation of a training mission for the Ukrainian army, but not on the territory of Ukraine, but in one of the neighboring countries. With the optimal development of events, the EU training mission can start operating in late autumn - early winter.

