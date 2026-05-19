Pakistan secretly deploys fighter jets and 8,000 troops to Saudi Arabia amid Iran conflict

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Pakistan deployed a fighter jet squadron, around 8,000 troops, and advanced air defence systems to Saudi Arabia during the height of tensions with Iran, even as it publicly positioned itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, according to a Reuters report citing security and intelligence sources.

Pakistan deployed a fighter jet squadron, around 8,000 troops, and advanced air defence systems to Saudi Arabia during the height of tensions with Iran, even as it publicly positioned itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, according to a Reuters report citing security and intelligence sources, News.Az reports, citing Asia Today.

The deployment, which took place in early April, included approximately 16 JF-17 fighter jets, drone squadrons, Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence systems, and ground forces prepared for operational support under a mutual defence pact signed last year. Sources said the force was intended to assist Saudi Arabia in the event of further attacks and was fully funded by Riyadh, while being operated by Pakistani personnel.

Officials noted that the mission is officially described as advisory and training, though it significantly expands Pakistan’s military presence in the kingdom beyond existing deployments. One source familiar with the agreement said it could allow up to 80,000 Pakistani troops to be stationed in Saudi Arabia, though the full terms remain classified.

The report highlights Pakistan’s dual role during the conflict period, as it simultaneously facilitated diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s defence posture following missile strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure. The situation underscores long-standing military ties between Islamabad and Riyadh, including defence cooperation and financial support during Pakistan’s economic crises.

News.Az