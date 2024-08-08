New air cargo route links China, Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

An air cargo route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Hungarian capital Budapest was launched on Thursday, said SF Airlines, News.az reports.

One to two round-trip flights are initially scheduled to shuttle between Urumqi and Budapest every week on this route, said the air cargo carrier.This route will mainly carry imported and exported cargoes, such as e-commerce goods and specialty products.It is expected to add vitality to China-Europe trade and commerce via reliable and efficient air logistics, said SF Airlines.Xinjiang now serves as a comprehensive logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.Operating 87 freighters, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in terms of fleet size. The company is committed to launching more routes and enhancing the international cargo transport capacity to provide sustained support to the country's economic growth and the Belt and Road Initiative, said SF Airlines. Prior to the latest route, a cargo route linking Urumqi and the Georgian capital Tbilisi was launched in July.

News.Az