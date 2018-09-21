New Armenian government has to make strict changes to its policy, says Ilham Aliyev

New Armenian government has to make strict changes to its policy, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the solemn meeting on the centenary of the Azerbaijani Parliament, AzVision.az reports.

“Armenia has destroyed all our historical monuments and infrastructure facilities, plundered national resources and committed military crime – the Khojaly Genocide against Azerbaijanis”, Ilham Aliyev said while commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Armenia does not obey the resolutions adopted by the international organizations and still pursues aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. However, restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is the only settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijani land and will never get any independent state status”, Aliyev added.

