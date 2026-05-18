New BBC boss starts role with ‘strong coffee’ and calm first-day approach
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The new director-general of the BBC, Matt Brittin, has begun his first day in the role describing a calm start to his leadership at the corporation, saying he prepared with “a strong coffee and a deep breath.”
Speaking outside the BBC headquarters in London, Brittin said he was approaching the job with focus and composure as he officially took up the position. He noted the simple routine as part of how he prepared for the responsibilities ahead.
His remarks came as he began leading the UK’s public broadcaster, marking the start of his tenure at the organisation, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
By Leyla Şirinova