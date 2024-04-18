New Caledonian Congress member thanks Azerbaijan for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We thank the Azerbaijani state for its support, and standing by us on our path to independence and our struggle against colonialism,” Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications Naisseline Omayra said as she addressed the scientific conference on "New Caledonia: History, contemporary challenges and expected future”.

She noted that during rallies in New Caledonia, thousands of people flocked to the streets raising both Kanak and Azerbaijani flags together.

"It is indeed a historic day for us, that is, today I and Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, have signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries, which indicates the political support. Simultaneously, we will be able to develop the cooperation across such domains as economy, culture, and environment. A new page is opening for us and today we mark the beginning of a new era between the two peoples," Naisseline Omayra added.

News.Az