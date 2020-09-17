New department of military hospital opens in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new Department of Infectious Diseases of the Military Hospital has opened in Azerbaijan's Ganja as a continuation of construction work carried out in military medical institutions, the Defense Ministry informs.

Major General Khagani Jabrayilov and Deputy Chief of the Central Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Elkhan Ibrahimov visited the new Department.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ibrahimov highlighted the successes achieved in the field of military medicine as in all areas as a result of reforms carried out due to the attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

Well-equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, the new Department offers all conditions for the treatment of servicemen.

News.Az