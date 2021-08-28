New entry rules come into force for passengers travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia (VIDEO)

Starting from September 1 of this year, new entry rules will come into force for all flights operated from Azerbaijan to Russia.

Thus, all passengers traveling on these flights must download “Traveling without COVID-19” mobile application to their smartphones. Then a scan of their passport, as well as the result of PCR test for COVID-19, should be uploaded to the app.

The application is free and can be downloaded:

- for iPhone: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1541206996

- for Android smartphones: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nocovid19.su&hl=az&gl=US

- for Huawei smartphones: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C104343239

The application is optional for:

- the citizens of the Russian Federation

- the transit passengers traveling through Azerbaijan (subject to the availability of flight tickets and/or boarding passes along the entire route to the Russian Federation) and given they passed the test in the country of initial departure

- children or the older ones who do not use smartphones can provide confirmation of the QR code in the application on the smartphone of another passenger traveling together with them.

To recap, when traveling to Russia, PCR tests can only be taken in authorized medical institutions.

The list of approved laboratories is available both in the mobile application and on the official website of the airline at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-russia

When passing the test, the passenger must notify the clinic that he/she is travelling to Russia and must present his/her foreign passport.

Based on the test results, the application will generate a QR code that passengers are required to present at the border control point at the airport.

Information about the test results will be stored as a green QR code in the mobile application.

Passengers need to present this code at the check-in counter, as well as at border check points upon arrival in Russia.

In case there are some technical problems with their mobile devices while traveling, passengers are also required to have a paper copy of their PCR test with them.

The COVID-19 test must be taken within 72 hours prior to departure to Russia.

The developers of “Traveling without COVID-19” mobile application note that the application will also contain information about vaccinated passengers in the near future.

News.Az

