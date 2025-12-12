New Epstein photos surface as Americans suspect cover-up
Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee have released additional photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, intensifying their push for the full release of files related to the late sex trafficker.
The 19 images include President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Richard Branson and former President Bill Clinton and others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The photos were released without context and there is no suggestion that they imply any wrongdoing.
A spokesperson for the committee accused Democrats on the panel of “disgusting behavior” by releasing “a handful of selectively censored and cherry-picked photos”.
The Department of Justice has until December 19 to comply with legislation passed by Congress and signed by US President Donald Trump to publicly release many of its documents on Epstein.