New explosions heard over Doha
Photo credit: myanmaritv.com
In the past few minutes, the sounds of fresh explosions could be heard over Doha, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The capital of Qatar is among major Middle Eastern cities that Iran has tried to target with its ballistic missiles and drones.
Earlier on Monday, Qatar’s air force shot down two Iranian jets headed towards the country, and also intercepted several ballistic missiles and drones.
We’ll get you more on the latest explosions when we have it.
By Ulviyya Salmanli