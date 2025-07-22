New freight corridor reduces China–Central Asia delivery time by half

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The pace at which relations between China and the Central Asian (CA) countries are developing is striking. This includes both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly within the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. A recent example is the departure on July 16 of the first multimodal international freight train along the “China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan” (CKU) route from Wuhan, Hubei Province (Central China). The train is part of a mixed transportation system involving both rail and road. Upon its arrival in Kashgar, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the containers will be transferred to trucks and transported directly to Tashkent, with arrival expected by July 27.

Overall, in recent years, the Hubei–Central Asia route has seen significantly increased usage. In 2021, the first cargo train was launched from Wuhan to Almaty, and by spring 2025, these services evolved into regular freight routes, enabling a monthly throughput of 440 standard containers and over 7,500 tons of cargo. The functioning of this route has led to a 30% reduction in transport and insurance costs, as well as a nearly twofold decrease in delivery time—down to just 10 days.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Hubei-origin cargo has reached Uzbekistan. Back in 2023, a train was dispatched from the province to Uzbekistan. However, that shipment took the China–Europe/CA rail route through Kazakhstan as a transit hub. More recently, in May of this year, a freight train departed from Tianjin Port in China to Tashkent via Khorgos.

The CKU railway itself is becoming an important regional link. A case in point: in April this year, a train departed from Jiangsu Province via the CKU route, delivering goods worth nearly $1.75 million to Tashkent. Thanks to this line, delivery times were reduced from 25 to 15 days.

In other words, this route—taking into account various cost factors—reduces transportation expenses by 10% and allows for up to one-third lower delivery costs. This is due to the corridor's multimodal logistics system, integrating three countries via a combination of road and railway infrastructure. For example, containers first arrive in Kashgar by rail—like the recent shipment from Wuhan to Tashkent—then switch to road transport. Once in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, they gain direct access to other destinations. Geographically, the CKU railway starts in Kashgar and ends in Andijan, Uzbekistan, passing through Kyrgyzstan via the Torugart Pass and Jalal-Abad.

Undoubtedly, this line is not just a shorter route from China to Europe, but also a very real means of strengthening Central Asia’s position in global supply chains. It also opens access for landlocked CA countries to China’s railway network, which extends to Pacific ports. As Chinese President Xi Jinping noted, the opening of this strategic corridor contributes significantly to the socio-economic development and well-being of regional peoples, giving new momentum to building a closer China–Central Asia community with a shared future.

Equally symbolic is the assessment offered by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who in 2022 emphasized that the launch of the CKU railway, with further integration toward the Caspian Sea, would enhance trade turnover and reduce transport costs. In 2023, he further noted that the route’s orientation toward the Caspian opens an important additional supply line, stating that the Middle Corridor has a “bright future.”

Furthermore, in April this year, Azamat Sakiyev, General Director of Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned railway company “Kyrgyz Temir Jolu,” stated that in the future, the CKU route is envisioned as integrated with transport corridors through Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and onward to Europe. He added, “We plan to promote this route in Azerbaijan to attract the country’s interest and participation in the project.”

Thus, on the geopolitical map, we are seeing tangible prospects for the development of both the Middle Corridor and the CKU railway line. The successful linking of these routes will contribute to the flourishing of a unified region—Central Asia and the South Caucasus (represented by Azerbaijan and Georgia).

