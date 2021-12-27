New Georgian Health Minister appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Zurab Azarashvili the new Minister of Health of Georgia, agenda.ge reports.

Azarashvili held the position of Deputy Defense Minister until now. As Azarashvili noted, working as the Minister of Health is a great responsibility for him.

"It’s a great responsibility for me to run the ministry full of challenges, but I’m sure that with the support of the PM and the government team, the ministry will achieve tangible and significant success in the short term," Azarashvili said.

Zurab Azarashvili also held the position of the General Director of the State Military Scientific-Technical Centre Delta. He was also the General Director of JSC Tbilaviamsheni (Tbilisi Aircraft Manufacturing).

News.Az

News.Az