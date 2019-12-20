New head elected to Georgia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of Parliament of Georgia Kakhaber Kutchava has been elected as head of Georgia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, Deputy of the Parliament of Georgia, member of Georgia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Mahir Darziyev stated, APA’s Georgian bureau reports.

He stated that the decision was adopted at the last meeting of the Parliament's autumn session today.

It should be noted that previous head of Georgia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group was Zviad Dzidziguri.

News.Az

News.Az