New Jersey declares a state of emergency in preparation for the winter storm impacting I-95
A resident shovels snow in Union City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from midtown Manhattan, after the second-biggest winter storm in New York history. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potential snowstorm starting Sunday evening, with 1-3 inches expected from Washington, D.C. to Boston, and 5-8 inches predicted north and west of Interstate 95.The heavily traveled northeastern portion of the Interstate 95 corridor is expected to experience a significant bout of snow as a winter storm strengthens along the coastline, News.Az citing the FOX News.
Two systems are expected to bring a mixture of rain and snow to parts of the eastern U.S. The first will largely bring rain from the Deep South to the Ohio Valley, setting up the second system that will produce snowfall on the I-95 corridor in the Northeast.
The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the potential for a widespread area of 1-3 inches of snow to start falling on Sunday evening from Washington, D.C. to Boston, with 5-8" amounts expected to the north and west of Interstate 95.