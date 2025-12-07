New lava fountains surge inside Kilauea’s crater as eruption continues -VIDEO

This webcam image provided by the US Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano from the west rim of the summit caldera [US Geological Survey via AP Photo]

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fresh lava fountains have erupted dramatically from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, U.S. volcanologists report, arriving almost a year after one of the world’s most active volcanoes last resumed activity, News.Az reports, citing the New Zeland Herald.

⚡Kilauea on #Hawaii’s Big Island, one of world’s most active #volcanoes, erupts



Eruption was confined to volcano’s summit caldera, with torrents of red-hot lava and cloud-line plumes of gas visible pic.twitter.com/MeNNpGNN6B — News.Az (@news_az) December 7, 2025

“Sustained lava fountains approximately 50-100 feet [15-30m] in height are currently erupting from the north vent,” the US Geological Services Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said yesterday, adding that “fountain heights are increasing rapidly”.

The latest episode in the ongoing eruption - the 38th such surge of molten rock and gases from deep underground - began at 8.45am local time (10.45pm NZT) USGS said.

Such activity has been intermittent since an eruption began on December 23, 2024, USGS said, and typically continues for “a day or less”.

All the eruptive activity is “confined to Halema’uma’u crater within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park”, the service said, and local airports are not expected to be affected by volcanic gas or ash.

Officials are alert for high levels of volcanic gas and a phenomenon called Pele’s hair, in which strands of volcanic glass “often produced by lava fountaining activity” are carried more than 15km from the vent. They can fall on the ground within 1-3km of the vents.

Kilauea has been very active since 1983 and erupts relatively regularly.

It is one of six active volcanoes in the Hawaiian Islands, which also include Mauna Loa, the largest volcano in the world.

Kilauea is much smaller, but is far more active and regularly wows helicopter-riding tourists who come to see its red-hot shows.

News.Az