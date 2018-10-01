New medals to be established in Azerbaijan

New medals to be established in Azerbaijan

A medal for contribution to the diplomatic service will be established in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the issue of amending the Law on the Establishment of Orders and Medals of Azerbaijan was discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament Oct. 1.

In addition, a medal will be established on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the state security and foreign intelligence agencies (1919-2019), according to Trend.

The jubilee medal will be awarded to military personnel who showed high results in performing duties in the state security and foreign intelligence agencies and distinguished themselves in protecting the national interests of Azerbaijan and protecting the country from external threats.)

