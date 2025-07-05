New NATO Supreme Commander takes helm as Alliance honors Outgoing Chief’s legacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Air Force General Alexus G. Grynkewich formally assumed command as NATO’s 21st Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) on July 4, taking over from U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli in a ceremony held at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte presided over the handover, praising General Cavoli’s transformative leadership during a period of escalating global threats and historic change for the Alliance, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independence.

"General Cavoli’s tenure has modernized NATO’s collective defense and strengthened our support for Ukraine," Rutte said, applauding his efforts to refocus the Alliance on deterrence and readiness following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under Cavoli’s command, NATO:

- Strengthened its presence in the Baltic Sea to protect undersea infrastructure.

- Established a new command in Germany to coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

- Secured approval for NATO’s regional defense plans at the 2023 Vilnius Summit, the biggest strategic overhaul since the Cold War.

- Oversaw “Steadfast Defender 2024,” NATO’s largest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops reinforcing the eastern flank.

- Integrated Finland and Sweden into NATO’s military structures, significantly expanding the Alliance’s northern reach.

Rutte also credited Cavoli with founding the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) initiative, a lasting framework to support Ukraine’s defense capability.

General Grynkewich, a veteran fighter pilot and most recently the Director of Operations for the U.S. Joint Staff, steps into the role at a pivotal time. Rutte described him as a leader with “a deep understanding of the threats we face from the skies, and across other domains.”

As SACEUR, Grynkewich now leads Allied Command Operations, NATO’s operational headquarters responsible for all military missions. The post, historically held by prominent American generals, including its first commander, Dwight D. Eisenhower, plays a central role in implementing NATO's collective defense strategy.

Grynkewich’s appointment comes as NATO prepares to confront evolving challenges from Russia, China, and new domains such as space and cyber. His experience in high-level joint operations is expected to be instrumental in advancing deterrence, interoperability, and rapid response capabilities across the 32-member alliance.

With tensions high in Eastern Europe and a rapidly shifting global security landscape, NATO’s military leadership enters a new chapter—one that blends continuity with renewed urgency.

News.Az