New opportunities for “Genc Ol” subscribers by Onbranch startup

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center, established by Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator in the country, with a view to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Azerbaijan, has given impetus to the next local startup.

With a new project introduced by startup Onbranch, “Genc Ol” loyalty program of Azercell will be integrated into the mobile application Onbranch. Thus, this application will allow “Genc Ol” subscribers to get information about discounts and promotional campaigns nearby. At the same time, subscribers will get into closer and more favorable contact with “Genc Ol” platform through Onbranch. Technical features of the startup will make the loyalty system more effective and accessible for users. To join loyalty program via the mobile application and benefit from the favorable campaigns, “Genc Ol” subscribers are invited to visit https://onbranch.com/gencol

Notably, Onbranch is a project supported by "Baku Business Factory", being selected as the best startup of Azerbaijan as a result of Seedstars World competition organized by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom and supported by PASHA Bank, Patent and Trademark Center, Swiss Embassy to Azerbaijan and ADA University.

Focused on boosting business innovation, creating and preserving the digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Barama Center aims to help startups in building their businesses, providing modern services and attracting new customers.

