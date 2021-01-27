New opportunities open up in region after liberation of Azerbaijani lands, presidential aide says

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation, and new opportunities have opened up in the region, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Wednesday at a webinar on the theme “Upcoming 10 Years of Azerbaijan-Turkey Relations”.

The president aide stressed that in this context, Turkey and Azerbaijan face important tasks to change the geopolitics of the region and direct it towards cooperation and development.

“Turkey borders on all three countries of the South Caucasus, therefore Turkey must play an important role in making the fragile peace in the region sustainable,” Hajiyev said.

“There are solid foundations for a close union between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Azerbaijan and Turkey jointly implemented such global projects as TAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. The two countries also closely cooperate within the international organizations in the field of diaspora,” he added.

News.Az