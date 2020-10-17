New record high 1,540 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

New record high 1,540 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Saturday morning, 1,540 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 63,000 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, eleven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 1,067 cases.

The overall death toll of coronavirus patients in the country dying from some other illnesses still stands at 314.

News.Az

News.Az