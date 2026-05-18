Passenger bus overturns in Türkiye, over 20 injured - VIDEO

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A major traffic accident on the Istanbul-Izmir Highway left 25 people injured early Monday morning after an intercity passenger bus lost control and overturned.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:47 a.m. on May 18 in the Susurluk district of western Türkiye's Balıkesir province. The bus, carrying 40 passengers from Istanbul toward Izmir, reportedly struck the roadside median barrier in the Yeni Mahalle area before flipping onto its side and skidding across the pavement, News.Az reports, citing TRT Haber.

Bystanders immediately alerted emergency networks, prompting a massive response from the gendarmerie, police, municipal firefighters, and medical teams. Upon arrival, rescue crews extracted passengers from the damaged vehicle.

Out of the 40 people on board, 25 sustained injuries. Following initial triage at the crash site, paramedics transported the victims to various hospitals across central Balıkesir for ongoing medical evaluation. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

The overturned vehicle blocked a significant portion of the highway, prompting traffic police to restrict flow to a single lane. While an investigation into the exact cause of the crash is currently underway, authorities have kept the left lane open to ensure travel continues in a controlled manner while teams work to clear the wreckage.

News.Az