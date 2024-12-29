New Syrian authorities arrest 300 alleged "Assad militias"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state-run news agency SANA confirmed that the interim authorities apprehended "several remnants of Assad's militias and suspects" in the coastal province of Latakia on Saturday, and in Hama on Thursday. SANA also reported the confiscation of "quantities of weapons and ammunition."The Observatory said those arrested include "security informants, pro-regime and pro-Iranian armed elements, as well as lower-ranking military officers."Security forces under the new administration launched an extensive operation Thursday targeting individuals linked to the previous authorities around Damascus, Latakia, Tartus, and Homs.The Observatory noted that arrests have gone more smoothly "with cooperation from local residents," adding that the campaign also involves "disarming civilians."Earlier this month, armed factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) mounted a surprise offensive, capturing major cities and entering Damascus by early December.International rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, have urged the factions now in power to uphold humane treatment and due process for all detainees, including former officials.Meanwhile, Anas Khattab, newly-appointed head of Syria's General Intelligence Service, said on Saturday that the entire security apparatus in Syria would be reorganized "after dissolving all branches."

