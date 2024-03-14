New tools needed for solving problems in international relations - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

A decrease is observed in dynamics in international relations, and there must be new tools for solving problems, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on "War and Peace: The Return of Realpolitik", held on the sidelines of the 11th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“The “Middle powers” have interests of their own. They are extremely powerful regional actors. Their interests should also be considered. New changes and dynamics should be taken into consideration,” Minister Bayramov added.

News.Az