New variants cause increasing COVID-19 infections in US

The COVID-19 cases caused by new variants are growing fast in the United States, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Two new variants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have been growing especially fast. At the beginning of October, each one accounted for about 1 percent of new infections in the United States, but they have been roughly doubling in prevalence each week.

According to the latest CDC data, BQ.1 led to about 14 percent of new infections in the country in the week ending Oct. 29, while BQ.1.1 caused 13.1 percent of new infections.

Together, the two variants accounted for more than one in four new COVID-19 infections nationwide, CDC data showed.

