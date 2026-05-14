Trump-Xi meeting in PHOTOS
U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with a lively state ceremony in Beijing ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the two leaders prepared for talks expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence, Iran and Taiwan.x
The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake after Trump arrived at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, kicking off an elaborate welcome ceremony.
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The welcome ceremony featured a military band playing The Star Spangled Banner and schoolchildren jumping and cheering as Xi and Trump walked past.
Trump administration officials were also in attendance on Thursday. A delegation of American CEOs was also in attendance, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple leader Tim Cook.
The leaders then began their bilateral meeting alongside top-level officials in their delegations, in which they are expected to discuss a wide range of thorny topics, including trade, tech and the war with Iran.
By Faig Mahmudov