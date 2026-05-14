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Trump-Xi meeting in PHOTOS

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Trump-Xi meeting in PHOTOS
Source: CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with a lively state ceremony in Beijing ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the two leaders prepared for talks expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence, Iran and Taiwan.x

Chinese leader Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet — literally — for US President Donald Trump’s first trip to China since 2017.

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The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake after Trump arrived at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, kicking off an elaborate welcome ceremony.

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Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand with flags of the US and China in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand with flags of the US and China in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump in Beijing on May 14, 2026. 
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The welcome ceremony featured a military band playing The Star Spangled Banner and schoolchildren jumping and cheering as Xi and Trump walked past.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing, China.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing, China. 
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump administration officials were also in attendance on Thursday. A delegation of American CEOs was also in attendance, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple leader Tim Cook.

Members of the US delegation attend a welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People.
Members of the US delegation attend a welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People. 
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China.  Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

The leaders then began their bilateral meeting alongside top-level officials in their delegations, in which they are expected to discuss a wide range of thorny topics, including trade, tech and the war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People.
US President Donald Trump participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Chinese

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By Faig Mahmudov

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