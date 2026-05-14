Trump-Xi meeting in PHOTOS

The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake after Trump arrived at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, kicking off an elaborate welcome ceremony.

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Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honour guard stand with flags of the US and China in front of the Great Hall of the People ahead of a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump in Beijing on May 14, 2026. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The welcome ceremony featured a military band playing The Star Spangled Banner and schoolchildren jumping and cheering as Xi and Trump walked past.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday in Beijing, China. Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump administration officials were also in attendance on Thursday. A delegation of American CEOs was also in attendance, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple leader Tim Cook.

Members of the US delegation attend a welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China. Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

The leaders then began their bilateral meeting alongside top-level officials in their delegations, in which they are expected to discuss a wide range of thorny topics, including trade, tech and the war with Iran.