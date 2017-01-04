New York commuter train derails in Brooklyn, more than 100 injured

A New York City commuter train derailed at a Brooklyn terminal after ramming into a bumper during Wednesday's morning rush hour, leaving more than 100 people with non-life-threatening injuries, city officials said, APA reports quoting Reuters.

Dozens of emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Railroad train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub at about 8:30 a.m. local time, the New York City Fire Department said.

The train failed to stop on time and struck a bumping block at a fairly low rate of speed, which caused it to derail, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing at the crash site.

About 103 people were injured in the accident, the New York Fire Department said in a Twitter message. Earlier Deputy Assistant Chief Dan Donoghue said at the briefing that 11 people had to go to the hospital.

The derailment, which severely damaged the train's front two cars, was the second major accident involving New York City’s commuter railroads in the past three months.

