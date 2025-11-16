New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shot and critically injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police say the shooting happened outside a Manhattan restaurant after an argument turned violent; no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically injured early Sunday after being shot in Manhattan, police and team officials told The New York Post, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

He is being treated at Bellevue Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The incident occurred just after 2 am local time (0700GMT) near Seventh Avenue, according to police reports.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside a restaurant following a dispute that escalated into violence, with the gunman firing two shots, law enforcement sources told the news outlet.

Boyd is said to have lost consciousness before being transported to the hospital.

The New York Jets confirmed Boyd was involved in the shooting, but offered no further comment.

According to sources, the shooter immediately fled the scene and another car was also observed leaving the area shortly after the gunfire.

Authorities said witnesses were largely uncooperative with officers investigating the incident.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the shooting remains under investigation.

