Boat explosion in Florida injures at least 15 people near Miami Beach

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At least 15 people have been injured after a boat explosion in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach in Florida, according to emergency officials. The incident occurred on Saturday when a charter vessel exploded near the popular Haulover Sandbar area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the explosion triggered a large emergency response, with more than two dozen rescue units arriving at the scene around 12:50 p.m. local time. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that multiple victims required urgent medical attention and confirmed that 11 people were transported to local hospitals, though details of their conditions were not immediately released, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Other U.S. media outlets reported that the total number of injured reached at least 15. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion, but some individuals involved suggested it may have been linked to a gas leak.

Witnesses described a sudden blast and severe damage to those on board. One witness said he saw people thrown from the boat and smoke rising immediately after the explosion. Another reported seeing multiple stretchers used to transport victims with serious burn injuries.

The explosion took place in a busy boating and tourist area known for recreational gatherings. Emergency services, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the situation remains under investigation as officials continue to assess what led to the explosion.

News.Az