Czech town builds first 3D printed church in Neratovice

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A church is being constructed in the Czech town of Neratovice using 3D printing technology, marking the first house of worship of its kind and size built with concrete printing methods.

The modern structure is being created layer by layer rather than through traditional construction, with locals describing the project as something of a “miracle” due to its innovative approach and design, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The building is intended to serve both religious and community purposes. In addition to worship services, it is expected to host local events and activities for residents.

The project comes in a town shaped by its communist past, where no church existed for decades. A growing congregation has supported the development, viewing the new structure as both a spiritual and social space.

The design of the church is described as minimalist and highly modern, reflecting the use of advanced construction technology while addressing the needs of the local community.

News.Az