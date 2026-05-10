Cargo vessel hit by drone attack in Qatari waters near Mesaieed port

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A cargo vessel was struck by a drone in Qatari waters northeast of Mesaieed port while travelling from Abu Dhabi, according to Qatar’s Defence Ministry. The incident caused a limited fire on board the ship, which was later contained.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and the vessel was able to continue its journey toward the port following the attack, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a bulk carrier had been hit by an unknown projectile while sailing around 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha. Officials are continuing to investigate the source of the attack, while Qatar’s Defence Ministry did not specify who launched the drone.

Maritime authorities have advised vessels operating in the area to proceed with caution as tensions continue to affect shipping routes in the Gulf region.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing instability following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran earlier this year. Since then, ships in the Gulf have faced repeated attacks, while the Strait of Hormuz has remained heavily disrupted, affecting one of the world’s most important energy trade routes.

Separately, a Qatari tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz toward Pakistan on Sunday as diplomatic efforts continued, with Washington still awaiting Iran’s response to proposals aimed at beginning peace negotiations.

News.Az