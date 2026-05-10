Two Singaporeans confirmed dead after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia

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Two Singaporean nationals who had been missing for several days following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Indonesia’s Halmahera island were confirmed dead on Sunday, according to local rescue authorities.

Rescuers located the bodies near the crater rim as evacuation efforts continued under difficult conditions. Officials said ongoing volcanic eruptions and heavy rain have complicated operations and delayed the recovery process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Around 150 rescue personnel supported by two thermal drones were deployed to the area, focusing searches within approximately 100 to 150 metres of the crater rim. Authorities said the search zone was located around 1.25 kilometres from the victims’ last known position.

Mount Dukono in North Maluku province began erupting on Friday, sending volcanic ash as high as 10 kilometres into the air. The volcano has continued erupting at a lower intensity, while ash remains spread across the surrounding area.

Rescue teams had earlier discovered backpacks believed to belong to the missing Singaporeans. Authorities also confirmed the death of an Indonesian hiker who had disappeared during the incident.

Seventeen people survived the eruption, including seven Singaporeans and 10 Indonesians. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said the surviving Singaporeans were expected to return home on Sunday, while arrangements for the return of the bodies of the victims remained unclear.

Indonesia’s volcanology agency reported multiple eruptions on Sunday and maintained the third-highest alert level for Mount Dukono. Authorities continue to prohibit all activity within four kilometres of the crater due to the ongoing volcanic danger.

News.Az