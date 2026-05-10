Cannes film festival prepares for major premieres and anticipated films of 2026

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The Cannes Film Festival is preparing to open with a lineup of highly anticipated international films, bringing filmmakers, actors and studios to the French Riviera for one of cinema’s biggest annual events.

The 2026 festival will run for 12 days and feature premieres from some of the world’s most acclaimed directors. This year’s edition is expected to focus heavily on auteur-driven cinema, with fewer major Hollywood studio productions participating compared to previous years, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Among the films attracting significant attention is “Hope” by South Korean director Na Hong-jin, a genre-blending science fiction thriller. James Gray is also returning with “Paper Tiger,” a mafia drama set in New York, while Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu will present “Fjord,” starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve.

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi will debut his French-language film “All of a Sudden,” while Hirokazu Kore-eda is set to premiere the science fiction drama “Sheep in the Box,” which follows a grieving couple who adopt a humanoid robot. Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski will present “Fatherland,” a post-World War II drama centered on German author Thomas Mann.

Other films drawing attention include Jane Schoenbrun’s “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love,” and Arthur Harari’s mystery film “The Unknown,” starring Léa Seydoux.

The festival jury will be led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook. Honorary Palme d’Or awards are expected to be presented to Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand during the event.

The Cannes Film Festival continues to serve as one of the most important showcases for international cinema and is often seen as a major launch platform for future awards contenders and global film releases.

News.Az