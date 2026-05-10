Person killed after being struck by Frontier Airlines plane at Denver airport - VIDEO

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A person who breached security and entered a runway at Denver International Airport was struck and killed by a Frontier Airlines aircraft during takeoff late Friday night, authorities said. The collision triggered an engine fire warning and forced an emergency evacuation of passengers on board.

The aircraft, operating Frontier Airlines flight 4345 from Denver to Los Angeles, reported hitting a pedestrian during takeoff shortly after 11 p.m. According to airport officials, the individual had jumped a perimeter fence and reached the runway area only minutes before the collision. Authorities said the person was not believed to be an airport employee, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Audio from air traffic control communications captured the pilot informing the control tower that the plane had struck someone on the runway and that there was an engine fire. The crew later reported smoke inside the aircraft and initiated an evacuation directly on the runway.

Frontier Airlines said the flight was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Passengers evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides before being transported back to the terminal by airport buses. Airport officials reported that 12 passengers suffered minor injuries during the incident, while five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Videos shared by passengers showed smoke around the aircraft and visible damage to one of the engines. Some passengers described hearing an explosion during takeoff and said they waited on the runway for an extended period after evacuating.

Denver International Airport temporarily closed the affected runway while investigators examined the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az