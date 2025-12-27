New York mandates mental health warnings on social media

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York has approved a landmark law requiring major social media platforms to display mental health warning labels aimed at protecting young users from potentially addictive features.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that she had signed the bill into law, mandating warnings on platforms that use infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, and algorithm-driven content feeds. The labels are intended to inform users — particularly children and teenagers — about the potential mental health risks linked to excessive social media use, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hochul said safeguarding young people online is a priority for the state, comparing the new labels to long-standing health warnings on tobacco products or safety notices on consumer packaging. “These features are designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible, and that can come at a cost to mental well-being,” she said.

The law cites scientific research suggesting that social media stimulation can overstimulate the brain’s reward systems in ways similar to substance abuse and gambling addiction. State officials argue that greater transparency will help families make more informed choices about online behaviour.

Under the legislation, companies that fail to comply could face legal action from the New York attorney general, including civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation. The law will apply to platforms operating wholly or partly within New York, though it will not cover users accessing the services from outside the state.

Major tech companies including Meta, TikTok, Snap and Google-owner Alphabet had not issued public responses as of publication.

New York joins states such as California and Minnesota in tightening rules around social media use by young people, as concern grows worldwide over the impact of digital platforms on children’s mental health. Some US school districts have already launched lawsuits against social media firms, while countries including Australia have introduced or proposed even stricter measures, such as age-based bans.

