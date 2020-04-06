New York state death toll reaches 4,758

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has increased to 4,758 and the number of people who have tested positive for the virus has increased to 130,689, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Monday, according to Sputnik.

The governor added that out of the 130,689 residents who have contracted the virus, 16,837 people are currently hospitalized, including 4,504 who are undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

On Saturday, the state of New York recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The US national capital area confirmed more than 8,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases while 179 people lost their lives, local authorities said.

The city of Washington added 99 new cases and 2 deaths, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday.

Local authorities are taking serious measures to combat the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, Bowser added. A new executive order freezes government hiring, salary increases, and travel, she said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

News.Az

News.Az