New Zealand, Germany agree to strengthen partnership

Following talks held in New Zealand, Peters and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, issued a joint statement reaffirming the significance of relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministers also released a separate joint statement focused on cooperation in Antarctica.

According to a statement from the New Zealand government, Germany is New Zealand’s largest export market in Europe. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries covers a wide range of areas, including trade, science, space research, education, and tourism.