New Zealand, Germany agree to strengthen partnership
New Zealand and Germany have agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.

Following talks held in New Zealand, Peters and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, issued a joint statement reaffirming the significance of relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministers also released a separate joint statement focused on cooperation in Antarctica.

According to a statement from the New Zealand government, Germany is New Zealand’s largest export market in Europe. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries covers a wide range of areas, including trade, science, space research, education, and tourism.


