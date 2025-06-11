New Zealand, Italian diplomats push for urgent Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top diplomats from New Zealand and Italy met on Wednesday to discuss the “urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza” and explored bilateral cooperation in areas including trade and defense.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani hosted his counterpart from New Zealand, Winston Peters, in Rome as the two nations commemorated 75 years of diplomatic ties, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Cooperation between NATO and New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and South Korea from the Indo-Pacific region was discussed during the meeting, Foreign Minister Peters wrote on X.

They also discussed matters such as practical support to Ukraine, a ceasefire in Gaza, and enhancing strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Winston Peters also held meetings with various Italian companies to talk about the New Zealand government’s initiatives to boost foreign investment, along with potential collaborations in infrastructure, security, and shipbuilding.

Following their discussions, the foreign ministers signed an agreement covering cooperation in the fields of arts, science, and sports.

News.Az