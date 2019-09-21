NewsBlaze: Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan should be persona non grata in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should be persona non grata in Los Angeles, reads an article by the US journalist and publicist Nurit Greenger, publish

“On Sept. 22, 2019, during his one day visit to Los Angeles and in a much anticipated public gathering, Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is due to meet with the Armenian community of Southern California at Grand Park in Los Angeles, hosted by the City and County of Los Angeles,” reads the article. “Armenia must not be allowed to enjoy this great honor by the City of Los Angeles and the reasons pile up.”

Armenia’s Nazi past, glorifying its Nazis

“While many European nations have a Nazi past, most of them have condemned that past and its participants, and try to avoid any glorification of Nazis,” the article said. “Not Armenia, which considers its veterans Nazi “heroes”. Armenia has never condemned its own collaborators who aided and abetted the Nazis, who actively participated in their horrific crimes. More so, Armenia continues to glorify them, teach their legacy to Armenian children, declaring them “National Heroes.”

“In 2016, amidst significant Nazism glorification fanfare, attended by Armenian officials, a statue was unveiled in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital city,” the newspaper noted. “The statue was of Garegin Nzhdeh, an Armenian nationalist and a revolutionary fighter, who also happens to be a Nazi collaborator.”

Anti-Semitism thriving in Armenia

“The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that 1.3 million out of 2.2 million adults in Armenia hold anti-Semitic beliefs, making Armenia the second most anti-Semitic country in Europe,” reads the article. “In 2018, a Pew Research Center survey found that 32 percent of Armenians would not accept Jews as fellow citizens and that Armenia has a “Jewish Problem.””

Armenia’s Engagement in Aggression, Occupation and Ethnic Cleansing

Armenia’s armed forces have occupied one-fifth of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and forcibly expelled Azerbaijani civilians from their homes and land, according to the article.

The number of Azerbaijani refugees soon reached one million people, who, till today, are unable to return to their lands and homes, reads the article.

“The aggressive and unlawful military occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory was accompanied by massacres against Azerbaijanis, the largest of which took place on February 26, 1992, in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, when Armenian armed forces invaded the town and massacred 613 Azerbaijani civilians,” said the newspaper.

“Four UN Security Council resolutions, adopted in 1993: 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874(1993) and 884 (1993), reaffirm the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, demand an immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from all of the occupied regions,” the author said. “Unfortunately, to-date, Armenia did not fulfill these legally binding UN Security Council resolutions. Promoting its aggression and in order to conceal its illegal occupation policy, Armenia created the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” (“NKR”) in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands. No country in the world recognizes the “independence” of the “NKR.”

“The sovereignty, territorial integrity and borders of Azerbaijan have been recognized by all members of the international community, except Armenia,” reads the article. “On many occasions, the United States has unequivocally stated, that it supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.”

“So the question is, why would the Los Angeles City Council and County allow Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a rally in an open public space on US soil with their sponsorship and participation?” the article said.

News.Az

