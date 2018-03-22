Newspaper: Armenia PM accuses President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday made indirect accusations against President Serzh Sargsyan and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), from the National Assembly rostrum, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“[Opposition] MP Edmon Marukyan recalled Karapetyan’s (…) interview where he had said that uncertainty over the future prime minister [of the country] negatively affects business as well.

“To the question, ‘What do you think now?’ Karen Karapetyan reaffirmed the statement [he] made several months ago saying: ‘I accept the fact that there are people who, there is business which react to this. I’ve said that it is so. And there are plenty of people who react to it.’

“In fact, Karen Karapetyan accuses Serzh Sargsyan and the RPA already for the second time of hindering business development [in Armenia].

“Ultimately, the ruling RPA, which has absolute majority in parliament, will determine the candidate for future prime minister.

“But the interesting [thing] is that Karen Karapetyan also is not the most last person in that same RPA. He is first vice chairman of that party; therefore he, too, is not detached from those processes,” wrote Zhoghovurd.

