Next ecocide by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Arazdeyen metallurgical plant (ANALYSIS)

Armenia prepares to build a large metallurgical plant in Yeraskh [Arazdeyen - Azerbaijani toponym] 800 meters from Azerbaijan’s southwestern Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Metallurgical plants' toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem has a negative impact on nature. This environmental impact will definitely affect human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air, and water structures. Construction of such a factory harms people or the planet and marks a red line for civil society, given its far-reaching implications and the threat it poses to human health, the environment, and true sustainability.

Generally, the metallurgical industry releases large quantities of waste, which must be deposited on land or in aquatic systems. Major effects are due to pollution of air, soil, river water, and groundwater with heavy metals. These are emissions of harmful substances and discharges of harmful substances into water resources. This is the formation of a large amount of extremely hazardous waste.

Metallurgical plants that will discharge harmful waste should be built in a way that does not harm the country itself, as well as neighboring countries. Harmful waste produced from the metallurgical plant to be built in Arazdeyan will be discharged into the Araz River, which is one of the largest rivers in the region, passing through the territory of three countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye. From this point of view, the construction of the Arazdeyan metallurgical plant is a serious threat not only to Armenia, but also to the ecology of Azerbaijan and partly to Türkiye.

Taking into account the above-mentioned, the facility’s design should be planned according to the norms and principles of international law.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology condemned Armenia's activities that damage the country's environment: “Armenia once again grossly violates the norms and principles of international law, in particular the provisions of the UN Economic Commission for European Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention),” the Ministry stated.

According to the paragraphs of the Espoo Convention, in case of a negative environmental impact on the territory of other countries of a large economic activity, this should be agreed upon with these states, and an environmental impact assessment document prepared.

Now, the upcoming factory near Azerbaijan’s Nakchivan Autonomous Republic rings alarm bells of the next wave of colossal ecocide by Armenia. To stop the destruction of nature, there should be an international reaction and collaboration. Otherwise, it would lead to irreversible consequences for the resources and people in a greater region.

