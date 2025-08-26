Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format is set for September 9 in London, according to Germany’s Defense Ministry, as reported by Suspilne on August 25.

The summit is expected to be held in person, though the agenda has not yet been released. It comes as Washington seeks to organize peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, while Kyiv awaits a framework for security guarantees from its international partners, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia continues attacks on Ukraine, causing civilian casualties.

The previous Ramstein-format meeting was held in Brussels on June 4, chaired by the U.K. and Germany following a transition of leadership from the U.S. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth handed over chairmanship and did not attend the June meeting, leaving U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker to represent the United States.

In August, NATO and Washington launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, enabling participating nations to purchase weapons from the U.S. Kyiv aims to secure at least $1 billion a month from allies to buy U.S.-made weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

News.Az