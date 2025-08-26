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Suspilne
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A Russian UAV attack on Dnipro on the evening of November 17 caused significant damage to the Suspilne and Ukrainian Radio editorial office, local authorities reported. The assault resulted in a fire, shattered windows and doors, and damage to the ceilings and roof of the building. Fortunately, no employees were present at the time.18 Nov 2025-10:35
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The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format is set for September 9 in London, according to Germany’s Defense Ministry, as reported by Suspilne on August 25.26 Aug 2025-16:16
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