Next Shiba Inu hunt over: Top 3 memes led by Layer Brett primed for 12,000% moonshots in late 2025!

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu shocked the crypto world when it turned a joke into generational wealth, rocketing thousands of percent in a matter of months. Ever since, the hunt for the Next Shiba Inu has been a nonstop obsession for meme-coin traders chasing the next big moonshot.

Now, as 2025 heats up, Layer Brett is emerging as the clear frontrunner. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines lightning speed with low fees and massive staking rewards, giving it more muscle than past meme faves. Alongside TROLL and USELESS, it’s tipped for 12,000% gains, but Brett leads the pack.

From meme to movement: Shiba Inu’s legendary ride

Shiba Inu’s journey is nothing short of legendary. Launched in 2020 as a meme experiment, it captured global attention during the 2021 bull run, delivering life-changing gains and cementing itself as the “Dogecoin killer.” SHIB’s rapid rise from obscurity to a top-20 crypto proved that meme coins, when backed by community power, could rival even the biggest names in the space.

Fast forward to recent years, SHIB’s price action tells a more tempered story. After a sharp rally peaking in late 2024, it slid into decline through early 2025. Since March, it stabilized near $0.000013, consolidating quietly, perhaps preparing for its next big move.

TROLL takes over: Solana’s meme rebel on the rise

TROLL dominates Solana’s meme scene, powered by the iconic Trollface and Gen Z’s rebellious spirit. With its “Do Not Follow Anyone” ethos, it thrives on satire, hype, and raw community energy

As a Community Takeover (CTO) project on Pump.fun, it’s powered by viral campaigns and gamified engagement, fueling explosive growth with recent surges of 234%–570%. With a $163 million market cap and an 844% gain in just 30 days, TROLL’s momentum is undeniable, though its speculative roots mean investors should tread carefully.

USELESS proves that simple can still soar

USELESS is anything but its name. Riding the wave of irony driven meme culture, the token positions itself as a tongue in cheek rebellion against overengineered crypto projects. Its entire appeal lies in simplicity: no complicated roadmaps, no convoluted tokenomics, just a raw, self aware meme coin built for fun.

This honesty has resonated, sparking viral attention and rapid community growth. With hype cycles in crypto favoring humor and relatability, USELESS taps into the same energy that once sent Dogecoin and Shiba Inu soaring. If momentum holds, late 2025 could see USELESS transform its “joke” status into jaw-dropping moonshot returns.

The clear front-runner: Layer Brett takes the crown in the next shiba inu race

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) isn’t just chasing the next Shiba Inu wave, it’s rewriting the meme coin playbook. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it offers lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees while keeping Ethereum-grade security. That alone sets it apart from older meme giants weighed down by sluggish chains and pricey gas fees.

But the real magic is in the rewards. With staking incentives topping 40,000% APY, gamified participation, and NFT integrations, Layer Brett doesn’t just encourage holding, it keeps the community entertained and invested. This mix of utility and culture transforms it from a meme into a full-blown ecosystem.

Add in transparent tokenomics capped at 10 billion tokens and a buzzing presale price of just $0.0042, and the upside potential becomes obvious. In a market craving the next breakout, Layer Brett looks primed not just for a rally, but for a SHIB-style takeover.

Final thoughts

Back in 2021, Shiba Inu proved a meme could mint millionaires, sparking the nonstop hunt for the Next Shiba Inu. Fast forward to late 2025, and three contenders, TROLL, USELESS, and Layer Brett, are battling for that crown.

TROLL thrives on rebellious Solana culture, USELESS wins through irony and simplicity, but Brett is the one rewriting the rules. With Ethereum Layer 2 speed, low fees, staking rewards, and transparent tokenomics, Layer Brett isn’t just another meme, it’s the movement tipped to lead the next 12,000% moonshot.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az