Next steps in Gaza war ‘to be strong and profound’: Israeli War Cabinet member

Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli War Cabinet, said Wednesday that upcoming steps in the war on the Gaza Strip “will also be strong and profound,” and the army has inflicted severe damage on Hamas, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

It came in a recorded speech from the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv that was posted on Gantz’s Facebook account.

“We have started with strength, and now we must advance and continue,” he said. “The fighting in Gaza continues according to the plans presented by the Chief of Staff, and the results are unprecedented,” claiming that Israeli forces “eliminated thousands and inflicted severe damage to the capability of Hamas.”

“There were those who believed that the Israeli army would not maneuver on the ground, that the forces were not trained, and that the air force, navy, and ground forces did not know how to work together, but reality proved otherwise,” said Gantz.

He also addressed fighting the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

“The situation on the northern borders requires a change, as the hourglass for a political settlement is running out,” he said, referring to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

“If the world and the Lebanese government do not stop the firing, the Israeli army will do so,” he said.

Gantz clarified the military is “responsible for returning residents in the north and south to their homes and providing security for them,” noting that “this process will start soon in some areas.”

News.Az